Pelicans star Anthony Davis' MRI reportedly reveals ankle sprain, now day-to-day

Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis left Wednesday night's game against the Kings in the third quarter when he rolled his ankle.



The injury occurred when Davis stepped on Kings center Kosta Koufos' foot. Davis tried to remain in the game, but he checked out and hobbled to the locker room under his own power. X-rays were negative.

Davis has endured a litany of injuries throughout his career, but he has only missed six games so far this season. Davis, who left Tuesday's game briefly with a rib injury, is averaging over 28 points and 11 rebounds per game this season.

The 24-year-old center underwent an MRI Thursday and it revealed he had just a sprain. He is listed as day-to-day, according to ESPN.


