Derrius Guice latest NFL Draft prospect to be asked — improperly — about sexual orientation

The NFL was supposed to prevent its franchises from asking draft prospects questions related to their sexual orientation.

The league has failed on this front — again.

Appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, LSU running back Derrius Guice said one team representative at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week asked whether he was homosexual. Such a question is prohibited under the league's Excellence in Workplace Conduct policy and potentially illegal under state law.

"Man, it was pretty crazy, bro," a laughing Guice said when asked to recall the most unusual question he fielded at the Combine. "Some people really try to get in your head, man, and really just test your reaction and see what your reaction is going to be.

"I'd go in one room and a team would ask me, ‘Do I like men?' just to see my reaction. They'd try to bring up one of my family members or somebody and tell me, ‘Hey, man, I heard your mom sells herself. How do you feel about that?' Just random stuff like that, man, to see how you respond."

Controversy about this line of questioning began in earnest at the 2013 Combine after both running back Le'Veon Bell and tight end Nick Kasa revealed they were asked if they "like girls" during one of their 15-minute interview sessions.

Subsequent warnings of league discipline from NFL headquarters to clubs about doing this went ignored in 2016 by Falcons assistant coach Marquand Manuel, who asked then-Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple if he liked girls. The Falcons organization quickly apologized with head coach Dan Quinn saying his coaching staff went through a training seminar "with a league-approved counselor regarding social responsibility."

Salacious questions about the sexual activity of a draft prospect's relative aren't new, either. The Dolphins apologized in 2010 after wide receiver Dez Bryant was asked by a team official if his mother was a prostitute.

The typical Combine interview features general get-to-know you questions and football-related inquiries such as analyzing video of college performances or drawing plays on a board. Players with off-field issues in their background face a tougher line of questioning as teams try to complete their pre-draft profiles.

Guice, who is considered a likely first- or second-round pick, turned pro early after posting his second consecutive season of 1,200-plus rushing yards and double-digit touchdowns. Guice is also considered one of the most inspirational players in the 2018 draft class. He was raised in a single-parent household in an impoverished part of Baton Rouge following the murder of his father when Guice was 7 years old.

Guice is trying to take the situation in stride.

"Even though I know those things aren't true and they know those things aren't true, they'll still hit you with it to see how you'll react to it," he said.

We'll see how the league reacts in trying to find the perpetrator and whether a stiff enough punishment is given to truly keep another player from having to endure the same experience as Guice.

