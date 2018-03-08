Hurricanes seek 'change in direction', strip Francis of GM title

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Ron Francis will transition into a new role with the team as president of hockey operations.
Francis, 55, is in his 12th season in management with the Hurricanes and has served as executive vice-president and general manager for four years.
"Since I took control of the team, I've had a good chance to be around and assess the operations," team owner Tom Dundon said, via NHL.com.
"There are a lot of good people working in the organisation, but I feel that a change in direction is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions.
"Ron is a smart and talented hockey man. I am glad that he will continue to be a part of the team, serving in this new role."
The Hurricanes (29-27-11) are currently searching for a new general manager to replace Francis.