Hurricanes seek 'change in direction', strip Francis of GM title

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Ron Francis will transition into a new role with the team as president of hockey operations.

Francis, 55, is in his 12th season in management with the Hurricanes and has served as executive vice-president and general manager for four years.

"Since I took control of the team, I've had a good chance to be around and assess the operations," team owner Tom Dundon said, via NHL.com.

"There are a lot of good people working in the organisation, but I feel that a change in direction is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions.

"Ron is a smart and talented hockey man. I am glad that he will continue to be a part of the team, serving in this new role."

The Hurricanes (29-27-11) are currently searching for a new general manager to replace Francis.