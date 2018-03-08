Teenager Anisimova posts first top-level victory

(Reuters) - American teenager Amanda Anisimova recorded her first top-level victory with a 6-2 6-2 thrashing of Pauline Parmentier at the BNP Paribas Open in California on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old's poised and polished performance was in stark contact to the dismal display of Canadian Eugenie Bouchard, who was humbled 6-3 6-4 by American qualifier Sachia Vickery.

Anisimova, the junior women's U.S. Open champion, was stronger than the 32-year-old Parmentier in every facet of the game on the slow hardcourt in Indian Wells.

"It's very exciting. I've worked really hard for this so I'm proud of myself," Anisimova told Tennis Channel, adding that adjusting to the senior ranks had been more mental than physical.

"The biggest thing is being tough mentally. I've learned about how to just be stronger during matches."

She will face Russia's 23rd seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the second round.

Switzerland's Belinda Bencic, who was also a teenage prodigy but has had her career blighted by injury, also advanced by overcoming an awful start and a match point to beat Hungarian Timea Babos 1-6 6-1 7-6(4).

Bencic was so focused on the task at hand rather than the score that she did not know at the time that she faced match point when serving down 5-4 and 40-30 in the final set.

"I didn't realize it was match point actually," she said.

"We were both very tired and it was so intense for us both. We were both just fighting and leaving our hearts out there."

Former world number five Bouchard was outclassed by 100th-ranked Vickery in her first match since reaching a settlement with the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) over a locker room fall during the 2015 U.S. Open.

Her weak second serve was particularly costly as Vickery pounced time and again in front of a sparse late-afternoon crowd on center court.

The unseeded Maria Sharapova, the 2006 and 2013 champion, is scheduled to open her campaign against Naomi Osaka of Japan later on Wednesday.

Serena Williams, in her first singles event since having a baby last year, faces Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan on Thursday.





