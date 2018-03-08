Although his future with the Giants is cloudy, Keenan Robinson thinks he knows what the franchise must accomplish to get back on the winning track.

Keenan Robinson knows what Giants need with or without him in 2018

The main element: Recapturing the same positive behind-the-scenes vibe when the linebacker first signed with the G-Men as an unrestricted free agent in 2016.

Robinson left the Redskins after four seasons to join the Giants at the same time Ben McAdoo was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach. Robinson was part of a free-agent haul that included standouts like defensive end Olivier Vernon, defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison and cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins.

New York went 11-5 during the regular season before a first-round playoff loss at Green Bay. Robinson contributed to the success by finishing fourth on the team in tackles (83) while appearing in all 16 games with six starts.

“When I got to the Giants it was a kind of a new feeling for a lot of guys,” Robinson told co-host David Diehl and me Wednesday on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We had a whole bunch of major offseason acquisitions and a lot of veterans from different places.

“Guys were hungry and willing to sacrifice and put in the work to get where they wanted to get to.”

The 2017 Giants never went anywhere except the NFC East basement. McAdoo was fired in December as New York finished with a 3-13 record and the locker room fell into disarray.

“I don’t know if we were as hungry or dedicated as we were,” Robinson admits.

Robinson also pointed to injuries that decimated New York’s roster, led by the season-ending ankle fracture suffered by star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Week 5. Robinson himself only appeared in six games before joining Beckham on injured reserve with a quadriceps problem.

“Injuries hurt our outlook going into the season and it got worse and worse,” Robinson said. “That becomes very detrimental.”

A pending unrestricted free agent once again, Robinson said he has received no word on whether New York wants to re-sign him. Robinson, 28, is open to the possibility and believes he has the versatility to play multiple linebacker spots in new defensive coordinator James Bettcher’s system.

Robinson also says a potential turnaround isn’t that far away with Pat Shurmur replacing McAdoo.

“For us as a team to get back where we were, it’s gotta be how we felt in ’16 when we were a good team,” Robinson said. “They’ve got to get back to their foundation and what brought us there in the first place”

