Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes his team can compete in the Champions League, but insisted they were not among the favourites.

Allegri: Real Madrid, Barcelona Champions League favourites

The Serie A champions moved into the quarter-finals thanks to a 2-1 win over Tottenham on Wednesday as they sealed a 4-3 aggregate success.

They joined Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool in the last eight, while Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Manchester United are well-placed to progress.

Allegri was delighted to see his team advance, but believes the likes of Madrid and Barcelona deserve favouritism.

"First and foremost, we're really happy that we won and made it through to the last eight," he said.

"I've always said since I first came to Juventus that our ambition is to go as far as possible. But, you just have to look around you. We're in the last eight and there's some really good teams.

"People talk about Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are perhaps up there with the favourites – although that doesn't mean that we're not going to be able to compete. Bayern Munich are another team that can do some damage further down the line.

"For the time being, we're happy with where we are and happy to compete at this level."

The draw for the quarter-finals will be held on March 16.