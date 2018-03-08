Graham Arnold was officially appointed Socceroos coach for after the World Cup and, if an Australian was wanted, he was undoubtedly the standout candidate.

Clean sheets and wins – the Opta numbers behind next Socceroos coach Arnold

The Sydney FC coach will replace Dutchman Bert van Marwijk after the showpiece event in Russia.

Arnold has long been linked with the job, one he held for almost a year in 2006 and 2007.

While the former Socceroo polarises opinion, he was the best local option for Football Federation Australia (FFA).

Under Arnold, the Sky Blues won the premiership-championship double last season and the 2017 FFA Cup.

They are on track to do the double again this campaign, having lost just two league games.

With the help of Opta stats, we take a look at the next Socceroos coach.

– Arnold's teams have kept 82 clean sheets in the A-League – the most of any manager in the competition. Ernie Merrick (75) is second.

– Sydney have kept 44 A-League clean sheets since Arnold took over in May 2014. Only Merrick (52 with Melbourne Victory) has led a single team to more.

– The Sky Blues average 2.5 goals per game in 2017-18 – the most of any team in a single A-League season.

– Only three teams have kept 14 or more clean sheets in a single campaign and they were all managed by Arnold (Central Coast Mariners in 2010-11 and 2012-13 and Sydney in 2016-17).

– Arnold has never lost more than two consecutive A-League matches in regular time.

– His teams have scored four or more goals on 24 occasions in A-League history, conceding as many only three times.

– Arnold has won 112, drawn 53 and lost just 39 of his 205 matches as a coach in the A-League.

– Only Merrick (263) has coached more games than Arnold (205) in the A-League and has more wins (113 to 112).