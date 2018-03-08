The Carolina Hurricanes announced Wednesday that Ron Francis will transition into a new role with the team as president of hockey operations.

Hurricanes seek 'change of direction,' strip Ron Francis of GM title

"Since I took control of the team, I've had a good chance to be around and assess the operations," team owner Tom Dundon said, via NHL.com. "There are a lot of good people working in the organization, but I feel that a change in direction is needed when it comes to hockey personnel decisions.

"Ron is a smart and talented hockey man. I am glad that he will continue to be a part of the team, serving in this new role."

Francis, 55, is in his 12th season in management with the Hurricanes and has served as executive vice president and general manager for four years.



The titles are a bit confusing, but I would not call this a promotion for Francis. New GM will report to the owner...there were rumblings Francis/Dundon did not see eye-to-eye

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 8, 2018



The Hurricanes (29-27-11) are currently searching for a new general manager to replace Francis.