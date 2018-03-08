Women's Tour of Britain ups prize money to match men's race

(Reuters) - The prize money for the 2018 Women's Tour has been increased to match the corresponding men's race, the Tour of Britain, for the first time, organizers said on Wednesday.

The total prize fund has been raised to 90,000 euros ($111,600) from 35,000 euros in previous editions.

"The race is the pinnacle of women's professional road cycling in the UK, and it's an important step to offer equal prize money to the comparative men's race," former world road race champion and 2016 Women's Tour winner Lizzie Deignan said.

"To be honest, I wish gender parity wasn't an issue in cycling; I think I speak on behalf of most women in the peloton when I say I just want to get on and compete and be recognized fairly for what we do..."

The organizers of the Women's Tour, which debuted in 2014, said that the prize money for every placing had been matched pound-for-pound when compared to the men's Tour of Britain.

The race has a five-day route and will be held from June 13 to 17, starting in East Anglia and passing through Suffolk, Northamptonshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire before finishing in Wales.





(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)