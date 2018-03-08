Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is not fazed by the arrival of Japanese star Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Angels.

Kershaw couldn't 'care less' about facing Ohtani

Ohtani spurned MLB World Series finalists the Dodgers in favour of Los Angeles rivals the Angels.

But seven-time All-Star, 2014 National League MVP, three-time NL Cy Young Award winner and 2011 Gold Glove recipient Kershaw could not care less about Ohtani.

"I [couldn't] care less now," Kershaw told reporters on Wednesday when asked about facing Ohtani. "He didn't pick us. Good luck to him."

Kershaw faced Ohtani in Wednesday's spring game in Arizona and showed him no mercy, striking him out looking on his patented curveball.

"I fell behind him 2-0, had to throw two fastballs that he fouled off," Kershaw said, via ESPN.com. "So, I had to throw four straight fastballs and felt I had to throw something a little slower."

Ohtani said he was expecting Kershaw's 12–6 curveball but thought the called strike three was low.

"I don't know if I'll be able to hit it the next time he throws to me, but I was kind of expecting it with two strikes," Ohtani said. "I thought it was kind of low, so I decided to take it. Next time, I'll try to at least foul it off.'

"It is still spring training, but it was somewhat of a special moment to be able to face Kershaw."