Liverpool's Firmino hoping for all-English Champions League quarter-final tie

Emre Can said on Tuesday that he would prefer for Liverpool to avoid another English side in the Champions League quarter-finals, but team-mate Roberto Firmino feels exactly the opposite.

"I prefer to not play an English team, but I don't care who," Can said after his Liverpool side advanced to the last eight of Europe's top for the first time since 2009.

But his Brazilian team-mate feels like a clash against another Premier League side could be just the draw the Reds want to continue their advancement in the competition.

With as many as four Premier League teams on pace to be in the quarter-finals, two Premier League sides being paired is a distinct possibility, and Firmino believes that Liverpool's record against the top sides in the English top flight would bode well.

“Yes, we’d like a draw against an English club," he said. "Why not? We have shown in the past few seasons we can beat all the English clubs.

“Our record is good against them. We feel we have played well against the top English clubs and shown we can beat them.”

While drawing an English club would possibly give Jurgen Klopp's side a mental boost, Firmino believes that his side making the last eight has given his team plenty of confidence to face whichever team they draw.

“We are not concerned who we get. We don't mind. We are not afraid. I don't think we have anything to fear from any side now.

“If you are in the draw (at this stage) then you can not be afraid of anyone. We feel we can beat any side on our day, and we don't mind who we get. I think we are a team who will cause problems to others.

“Of course they are good teams. They are all good teams (left in the draw). But I don't think it matters to us (who we get).

"We are a good team, we can play against the big Spanish teams and we feel we can be a match for them. You have to play against the big teams."

Liverpool and Manchester City have both confirmed their places in the last eight, though Tottenham fell short on Wednesday, losing out to Juventus 2-1 in the second leg.

Manchester United and Chelsea could also still qualify, with Jose Mourinho's side having worked out a 0-0 away draw in the first leg and Antonio Conte's club level at 1-1 with Barcelona ahead of the return leg at the Camp Nou.