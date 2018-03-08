It’s all falling apart for Arsenal and Arsene Wenger.

The damning stats behind Arsenal's worst-ever season under Wenger

Under the Frenchman, the Gunners have endured unfathomable highs and degrading lows, but they have never been quite this terrible at this part of the season.

Mathematically out of the Premier League title race, the Gunners are sixth, and have lost four times in a row, leaving them a mammoth 33 points behind Manchester City.

The 'Wenger Out' brigade is more vocal than ever, and it is perhaps unsurprising that the stats prove that the Gunners are enduring their worst ever season under the Frenchman.

STANDINGS

After 29 games of the Premier League season, Arsenal have won 13, drawn six and lost 10 of their encounters. They have 45 points, and a goal difference of 11.

Only twice in Premier League history have Arsenal been in a worse position at this stage of the season - in 1992-93, when they had just 39 points, and in 1994-95, when they had 37. In those seasons, Arsenal finished 10th and 12th.

Since then, they have never finished below fifth, though they did manage to finish fourth in 2005-06 with only two more points than they currently have after 29 games.

It is in stark contrast to the glory days under Wenger. In 2002-03 - the famous Invincible season - Arsenal had 73 points after 29 games, only five fewer than Pep Guardiola's magnificent Manchester City have now.

Indeed, Arsenal's current points total of 45, coupled with City's tally of 78, marks the farthest behind the leaders the Gunners have ever been at this stage of the season.

Amazingly, they are currently closer to rock-bottom West Brom (a difference of 25 points) than the champions-elect.

DEFEATS

Arsenal have already lost 10 games this season, just one defeat shy of the most games they have ever lost in a whole season under Wenger's management, in the 2005-06 season.

The Gunners would need to lose seven more times to equal their worst ever Premier League season for defeats, which came in the woeful 1994-95 campaign, while they lost 16 times in 1992-93.

Wenger's men have also lost eight times on the road, with their defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend coming off the back of previous losses to Tottenham, Swansea City, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Watford, Liverpool and Stoke City.

They have only suffered more defeats away from home under Wenger once, in 2005-06, when they lost nine times. The 1992-93 season featured nine away losses, while 1994-95 saw 11.

GOALS CONCEDED

Arsenal have never conceded as many goals as they have at this stage of the season before.

While the Gunners' defence used to be miserly and proud of it, this time around they have conceded 41 goals in 29 games, two more than they had let in at this stage of the 2011-12 season. They would eventually finish third in that campaign.

This defence has history that would suggest it is in need of reinforcement, however, with the Gunners conceding 36 goals in 29 games in the 2016-17 season, when they finished fifth.

MISTAKES

Arsenal's players may deserve just as much flak as their under-fire manager, as they have made their fair share of errors this season.

Indeed, the Gunners have made more errors leading to shots than any other team, with a staggering number of 27 - five more than Southampton and eight more than Huddersfield Town. Burnley rank lowest in the list, with just five errors.

It is perhaps unsurprising, therefore, that the Gunners have also made more errors leading to goals than any other club in the Premier League, with 13, four more than Southampton.

Petr Cech was hailed as a truly excellent signing when he arrived from Chelsea, but he too has been sucked into the mire in north London, and it is perhaps time for Wenger to drop the Czech goalkeeper.

He has made six errors leading to goals this season and has also made seven errors leading to shots - both place him at the top of the respective stat lists.

Granit Xhaka, meanwhile, has made four errors leading to shots and three leading to goals. No other team has such a bumbling duo. Hector Bellerin, too, has made four mistakes leading to shots.

Amazingly, Cech has been waiting since December's 1-0 success over Newcastle United to record his 200th clean sheet, and it shows no signs of coming any time soon.