Kyrie Irving to return for Celtics against Timberwolves

Boston Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving confirmed he will return to action against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

Irving missed Monday's 105-89 blowout win over the Chicago Bulls in the NBA with a knee injury.

But the 25-year-old is ready to lead Boston against Minnesota's explosive offense.

Irving told reporters "I'm in" on Wednesday when asked if he would return at Target Center.

Irving, averaging 24.8 points and 5.1 assists, has scored at least 18 points in nine of his last 10 games.

Reports early in the week suggested Irving could miss multiple games due to left knee soreness.

The Celtics (45-20) are second in the Eastern Conference standings, two games behind the Toronto Raptors.