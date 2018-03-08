The Boston Bruins have been without key players due to injuries, and now they are losing veteran forward David Backes to a three-game suspension.

Bruins' Backes suspended for three games

Backes is suspended for interference on the Detroit Red Wings' Frans Nielsen, the league announced on Wednesday.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety noted: "In addition to the lateness of the check, what elevates this hit to merit supplemental discipline is the significant head contact that occurs, and the force with which it is delivered".

The hit came during the Bruins' 6-5 overtime win over the Red Wings on Tuesday. Backes drove his shoulder into Nielsen's head even though he did not have the puck. Nielson fell to the ice and did not return to the game. Backes was given a roughing penalty.

Red Wings captain Henrik Zetterberg called the contact an "unnecessary hit to the head" while coach Jeff Blashill was not sure how long Nielsen would be out.

"I assume he might be out for a little bit but I don't know that answer,” Blashill said, per the Detroit Free Press .

Backes, 33, has 11 goals and 27 points in 47 games this season. He will be eligible to return to the lineup during the Bruins' road game against the Hurricanes on March 13.