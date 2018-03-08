Kyrie Irving confirmed Wednesday he will return to action Thursday against the Timberwolves.



Kyrie Irving to return Thursday against Timberwolves Kyrie on tomorrow’s game: “I’m in.”

— Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) March 7, 2018



The Celtics' star point guard missed Monday's blowout win over the Bulls with a knee injury, but he's ready to lead Boston against Minnesota's explosive offense.

Irving, averaging 24.8 points and 5.1 assists, has scored at least 18 points in nine of his last 10 games.

Reports early in the week suggested Irving could miss multiple games due to left knee soreness. Now, with Irving expected back Thursday, it's possible Brad Stevens held Irving out of the lineup Monday for precautionary reasons.

The Celtics (45-20) are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings, two games behind the Raptors.