Patriots release TE Martellus Bennett

The New England Patriots have released veteran tight end Martellus Bennett, the NFL giants announced on Wednesday.

Bennett, 30, played only two games in a Patriots uniform, catching six passes for 53 yards last season.

The 2017 Super Bowl champion had signed a three-year, $21million contract with the Green Bay Packers last March, but the team cut him after seven games for "failure to disclose physical condition" status.

That came after he posted a story on Instagram saying he was pondering retirement.

Bennett has 433 catches for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons. He is also played for the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco Giants.

Coincidentally, Bennett's release came just a couple of hours after his older brother, defensive end Michael Bennett, confirmed via social media he had been traded from the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.