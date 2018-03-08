UCI president calls for investigation into Team Sky

UCI president David Lappartient believes Team Sky should be investigated in the wake of a damaging report into their anti-doping practices.

Earlier this week, the findings of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee alleged that Team Sky had "crossed an ethical line" in their use of therapeutic use exemptions (TUEs).

The report claimed Sky were using the TUEs to enhance their riders' performance, and not just to treat medical issues.

In an interview on Monday, Bradley Wiggins – winner of the Tour de France in 2012 – claimed to be the victim of a "smear" campaign as he – as Sky have also done – strongly refuted any claims of wrongdoing.

Wiggins was permitted TUEs for the corticosteroid triamcinolone – which is used to treat allergies and respiratory issues – before the 2011 and 2012 Tours, and the 2013 Giro d'Italia.

And Lappartient has called on world cycling's governing body to investigate the matter.

"It's sad to see that when Team Sky was launched, I remember- they say 'we will be clean, we will win races and be clean, more white than white'," he told BBC Sport.

"We can see in this report that it seems to be a little bit different.

"We have the Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation, they have the power of investigation. I would like them to do this, to see if there is some violation of anti-doping rules.

"They had at the time the TUE agreement but now we have the evidence that it seems to be organised.

"I read the press release from Team Sky say 'look we apologise, we recognise that we made some mistakes'. A mistake is something you've done without an intention to be wrong. The report is a little bit different.

"It seems that it was a little bit organised, so it's maybe not a mistake but a fault, which is different, because that could affect the credibility globally of our sport and that's why I'm concerned about this."