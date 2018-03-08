As a league known for sponsorships ranging from beard oil and fast food restaurants to highway patrol offices, it's no surprise that NASCAR is willing to form partnerships with seemingly any brand, no matter how unorthodox.

NASCAR hopes to foster its growing relationship with Migos

Sports Business Daily reported on Tuesday that NASCAR is working to develop "a more lasting partnership" with Migos, an Atlanta-based rap group, with the intent of capitalizing on their hit song "Motorsport."

Some drivers — including Bubba Wallace, Auston Dillon and Dalton Sargeant — have already begun cross-promoting the song through videos that show off the car they'll be driving this season. Migos have returned the favor through retweets and shout-outs on their Twitter page.



Welcome to the Culture fam! Congrats @austindillon3 on winning Daytona 500 in the number 3 car! Mad love for @bubbawallace coming in strong right behind you in the 43. Two legendary numbers keeping the #MotorsportChallenge alive! DAT WAY!

— MIGOS™ (@Migos) February 21, 2018



NASCAR's VP of Entertainment Marketing & Content Development Zane Stoddard told Sports Business Daily that the racing series is actively trying to get Migos to a race in the near future, and that the two sides partnering up was a no-brainer.

"I’m not sure that if you had one draft pick for who you’d want to be in business with right now it wouldn’t be Migos," he said via Sports Business Daily. "They’re probably the hottest thing in the rap world. We happen to continue to be discussing things that we might be able to do with them. Nothing to share right now, but we are hopeful that it’s not the beginning and end of the relationship."

This partnership is a good idea from both a business perspective and public perception one. While the potential collaboration won't immediately alter preconceived notions and negative connotations regarding NASCAR and Migos, it's a step in the right direction.