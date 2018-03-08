News

Kansas loses Udoka Azubuike for Big 12 Tournament

The Kansas Jayhawks begin the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday, but they will be without center Udoka Azubuike for the entire tournament.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self said Wednesday in a statement that Azubuike sprained the MCL in his left knee during practice Tuesday.

"It is isolated. It is a Grade 1 sprain," Self said. "We will hold him out this weekend in Kansas City and he will be reevaluated Sunday, and our expectation is that he'll be back on the court next week."

Azubuike is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. Self seemed convinced he would have his 7-foot sophomore center back on the court for the NCAA Tournament.

