Patriots release TE Martellus Bennett

The Patriots have released veteran tight end Martellus Bennett.

Patriots reportedly release TE Martellus Bennett

The 30-year-old played only two games in a Patriots uniform, catching six passes for 53 yards last season. Bennett had signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Packers last March, but the team cut him after seven games for "failure to disclose physical condition" status. That came after he posted a story on Instagram saying he was pondering retirement.

Bennett has 433 catches for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons. He's also played for the Cowboys, Bears and Giants.

Coincidentally, Bennett's release came just a couple of hours after news broke that his older brother, defensive end Michael Bennett, had been traded from the Seahawks to the Eagles.