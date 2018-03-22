2018 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Starting Pitcher

News

AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Where does a fantasy baseball owner even begin with starting pitcher rankings? Well, that's actually easy -- you begin with Clayton Kershaw -- but, in general, putting together SP rankings for your draft cheat sheet is as difficult as anything you'll do all season. Strikeouts are the most consistent statistic from year-to-year, so often sleepers and busts are based on Ks. But we all know that a little batted-ball or run-support luck can go a long way in helping a starter's fantasy value in any given season, turning the No. 60 pre-draft pitcher into a top-20 commodity by the end of the year.

In addition to the "luck factor" that advanced statheads love to talk about, you also have the injury factor. No pitcher is safe, and an "injury risk" with depressed value can just as easily have a healthy, breakout season as a "safe pitcher" can experience his first DL stint.

This year, we have a few new variables -- a rookie pitcher who's also planning to be a semi-regular hitter (Shohei Ohtani); a new humidor in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league (Chase Field in Arizona)-- that are sure to make things even more complicated.

As with any set of rankings, age, injury history, consistency, and advanced stats all carry a lot of weight, but when things get rolling in your draft, you can bet some people will place more trust in recent performance (i.e. last year) and/or age (i.e. veterans are all declining; youngsters are all improving), and overdraft/overlook certain players. We try to balance things out in our rankings, but we know this won't be the order in which these guys are drafted -- and it certainly won't be the order in which they finish.

Drafting pitching really comes down to one thing: The amount of risk with which you're comfortable. Of course, virtually any draft strategy is a risk. Drafting two bonafide aces early is riskier than drafting two stud hitters, but not drafting any "safe" pitchers can really put you behind early, even if you plan to be active on the waiver wire. Even a "balanced approach" can backfire depending on the players you take, but at least you give yourself outs.

If you dig into the advanced numbers and fall back on Ks when all else fails, you can put together a good rotation on draft day. Once the season starts, if you play the matchups with your back-end SPs, you can have even more success. Outside of the top 25 or 30 guys (and even some of them if they're in Coors Field or Yankee Stadium), any pitcher can be benched. Remember that before overdrafting a mediocre starter just because he's the last player in a certain tier.

8 Carlos Carrasco Indians

Rankings based on Wins/Ks/ERA/WHIP. Eligibility based on Yahoo's default settings.


Rank Player Team
1 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers
2 Max Scherzer Nationals
3 Corey Kluber Indians
4 Chris Sale Red Sox
5 Madison Bumgarner Giants
6 Noah Syndergaard Mets
7 Stephen Strasburg Nationals
8 Carlos Carrasco Indians
9 Jacob deGrom Mets
10 Luis Severino Yankees
11 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks
12 Justin Verlander Astros
13 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks
14 Yu Darvish Cubs
15 Chris Archer Rays
16 Carlos Martinez Cardinals
17 Aaron Nola Phillies
18 James Paxton Mariners
19 Dallas Keuchel Astros
20 Alex Wood Dodgers
21 David Price Red Sox
22 Zack Godley Diamondbacks
23 Lance McCullers Jr. Astros
24 Jose Quintana Cubs
25 Kyle Hendricks Cubs
26 Jose Berrios Twins
27 Luis Castillo Reds
28 Jon Lester Cubs
29 Jake Arrieta Phillies
30 Rich Hill Dodgers
31 Shohei Ohtani Angels
32 Masahiro Tanaka Yankees
33 Gerrit Cole Astros
34 Johnny Cueto Giants
35 Sonny Gray Yankees
36 Jameson Taillon Pirates
37 Danny Duffy Royals
38 Garrett Richards Angels
39 Luke Weaver Cardinals
40 Kenta Maeda Dodgers
41 Jon Gray Rockies
42 Charlie Morton Astros
43 Danny Salazar Indians
44 Cole Hamels Rangers
45 Jeff Samardzija Giants
46 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox
47 Gio Gonzalez Nationals
48 Chase Anderson Brewers
49 Sean Manaea A's
50 Trevor Bauer Indians
51 Michael Fulmer Tigers
52 Jake Faria Rays
53 Alex Reyes Cardinals
54 Dylan Bundy Orioles
55 Jordan Montgomery Yankees
56 Felix Hernandez Mariners
57 Michael Wacha Cardinals
58 Brandon McCarthy Braves
59 Mike Clevinger Indians
60 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays
61 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays
62 Alex Cobb Orioles
63 Lucas Giolito White Sox
64 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox
65 Blake Snell Rays
66 Julio Teheran Braves
67 Ervin Santana Twins
68 Dinelson Lamet Padres
69 Luiz Gohara Braves
70 Marco Estrada Blue Jays
71 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks
72 Tanner Roark Nationals
73 Lance Lynn Twins
74 Andrew Heaney Angels
75 J.A. Happ Blue Jays
76 Tyler Chatwood Cubs
77 Kevin Gausman Orioles
78 Rick Porcello Red Sox
79 Nick Pivetta Phillies
80 Dan Straily Marlins
81 Sean Newcomb Braves
82 Carlos Rodon White Sox
83 Tyler Glasnow Pirates
84 Zach Davies Brewers
85 Jake Odorizzi Twins
86 Mike Leake Mariners
87 Jerad Eickhoff Phillies
88 Adam Wainwright Cardinals
89 Anthony DeSclafani Reds
90 Hyun-jin Ryu Dodgers
91 Mike Minor Rangers
92 Miles Mikolas Cardinals
93 Patrick Corbin Diamondbacks
94 CC Sabathia Yankees
95 Matt Shoemaker Angels
96 Jimmy Nelson Brewers
97 Julio Urias Dodgers
98 Michael Folynewicz Braves
99 Doug Fister Rangers
100 Joe Musgrove Pirates
101 Ivan Nova Pirates
102 Parker Bridwell Angels
103 Michael Kopech White Sox
104 Tyler Anderson Rockies
105 Tyler Skaggs Angels
106 Steven Matz Mets
107 German Marquez Rockies
108 Jharel Cotton A's
109 Matt Harvey Mets

