2018 NFL Draft: UTEP's Will Hernandez reveals what his first purchase will be

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Will Hernandez already has his first purchase planned out after he gets an NFL contract.

The former UTEP guard, who is predicted to be a low-first-round or high second-round pick, revealed on NFL Network he wants to purchase a toilet where he doesn't have to use toilet paper.

Not a car. Not a house. A toilet.

According to Hernandez, he doesn't care how much the toilet costs, as long as he can be toilet paper free.

At the NFL combine, the 6-2, 327-pound Hernandez ran a 5.15 40-yard dash, put up 37 reps on the bench press and had a 1.76 10-yard split.

