Ghana striker Majeed Waris has expressed his delight after he was handed a starting role by coach Sergio Conceicao in FC Porto's goalless draw against Liverpool in the second leg of the Uefa Champions League round of 16.

Waris expressed satisfaction despite Porto's Champions League exit

The 26-year-old, who joined the Dragons from French side Lorient in a loan deal last January, lasted 68 minutes at Anfield as Porto aimed at overturning a 5-0 defeat they suffered at home in the first leg.

The former BK Hacken star thanked the travelling supporters on Twitter, calling for attention to be switched to the Portuguese top-flight following their exit from the Champions League.

Happy to have get a start after a long time and thanks to the fans for their fantastic support. Time to focus on the league and cup now.varmosss Portooooo

Although Porto's season in Europe is over, they still have the chance to win a double on the domestic front this term after defeating Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Portuguese Cup and currently sit top of the Premeira Liga with 67 points, five points above rivals Benfica, after 25 games played.