Leeds United 0 Wolves 3: Championship leaders return to winning ways

Omnisport
Omnisport

Wolves ended a three-game run without a win by thumping Leeds United 3-0, the leaders stretching their cushion at the top of the Championship to six points.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men had seen their lead eroded after a poor spell of results, but they returned to form in style at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Set-pieces proved the undoing of the Yorkshire outfit, Romain Saiss opening the scoring with a diving header before Willy Boly added Wolves' second from another corner on the stroke of half-time.

Leeds never looked like sparking a comeback and Benik Afobe struck after the break to wrap up a comprehensive victory for the league leaders.





