Jordan Spieth has reached March without a win this season, but the three-time major champion is starting to like what he sees with his golf game.

Valspar Championship: Jordan Spieth happy with game leading up to Masters

"It's progressing. Actually really like where I'm at right at this second in regards to approaching Augusta," Spieth said Wednesday at his press conference. "It's just been kind of simple things, alignment stuff that typically had been done in the offseason but I was pretty sick and then therefore I had to kind of learn on the go during the season to start and (I've) just been trying to get comfortable with the short game, kind of just in my stance, just seeing my lines and when you can't really see your lines it's difficult to commit.



"Ball striking is all there to win golf tournaments. Just a matter of seeing a couple putts go in and getting comfortable early in a tournament and gaining that confidence."

Spieth is among three players (Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson) with opportunities to complete a career grand slam this year. He doesn't think he has the best chance to pull it off.

"I think Rory has the best opportunity, given the first Major this year," Spieth said of McIlroy who just needs to add The Masters to his collection. "No, I don't think — I haven't really talked about that with any of them.



"I think the only thing I can think of going back would have been at the PGA when I joked about bringing the U.S. Open Trophy into a Tuesday round at Whistling Straits with Phil. At the time I still had two more legs. No, I don't think so.



"I mean at this point with the way that Phil is playing and obviously the firepower that myself and Rory have, I think it's just kind of a crap shoot on who can get it. Obviously it's going to be hardest for me from right now given they have an opportunity before I do."

Both Spieth and Tiger Woods committed to the field late last week, spiking the interest in this week's Valspar Championship. Spieth isn't surprised Woods' name sparked an instant reaction from fans. Woods and Spieth are grouped with Henrik Stenson during the first two rounds.

"He (Woods) adds an element to any tournament that he enters and (we) saw it yesterday in the practice round how many people were out there starting to follow those guys," Spieth said. "I think I played with him in PGA TOUR rounds a half dozen to 10 times, something like that and then, you know, quite a few times in the practice rounds and whatnot.



"If you told me five, six years ago I'd have this opportunity I certainly would pounce on it to be able to play with the greatest player in the game and on the rebound and obviously playing some great golf.



"It's an exciting time for the sport and exciting group to be in this week for sure."

Spieth said growing up Woods and Mickelson were two guys he looked up to on and off the course.

"There's lots of people want to be like Phil," Spieth said. "Growing up it was somewhat of a rivalry (between Mickelson and Woods). I certainly admired both players for, you know, similar and different reasons, I guess. You know?



"They were different personalities. I say (that) because there's a lot of similarities now without — Tiger is a family man and he's been more open with everybody compared to what I heard, he was like before which was head down, and this time I'm here to do my best. He's got his friends out here, he recognizes I guess where he's at in the process that's coming forward for him.



"Back in the day, you know, shoot, I looked up to those two. I had a group of players. That's kind of (the) cool thing in golf versus team sports, is instead of having kind of your one team and beat every other team, in golf you can have your kind of group, the players that you like watching different parts of and you want to emulate different parts of their games. Obviously the forefront of that was Tiger given his dominance and it's always intriguing."