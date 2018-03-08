Another Seattle Seahawks defender from their NFL Super Bowl championship team is gone after Michael Bennett used Twitter to confirm his move to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bennett confirms switch from Seahawks to Eagles

On Wednesday, reports emerged that the Seahawks traded veteran defensive end Bennett to reigning Super Bowl champions the Eagles.

According to the report, Seattle is sending Bennett and a seventh-round pick to Philadelphia for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

And Bennett, 32, tweeted a photo of himself in an Eagles uniform later in the day.

Seattle, who won the Super Bowl in 2013, were expected to move on from Bennett before March 18 when he was due a $3million roster bonus.

The Atlanta Falcons were rumoured to be interested in trading for Bennett before the Eagles beat them to it.

Bennett has three years left on his four-year extension worth $39m signed in December 2016.

He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he ranked second on the team with 8.5 sacks, though he said after Seattle's final game he "probably won't be back next year."

Earlier on Wednesday, a report surfaced that All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman had been telling his Seahawks team-mates good-bye.