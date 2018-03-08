The Pittsburgh Steelers placed the franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell for the second successive season and the star running back is not surprised.

Le'Veon Bell on getting franchise tagged: I didn't expect the deal to get done

Pittsburgh's Bell is slotted to make $14.5million for the second straight year in the NFL under the tag.

But the 26-year-old has no desire to continue to go out on the field without a long-term commitment from the Steelers.

"I didn't expect the deal to get done," he told Billboard. "I didn't necessarily come in with too much expectation. But I'm definitely hoping for something to get done."

He even alluded to the fact he could sit out the entire season, if necessary.

"When the end of July comes, wherever we're at… if I sign, everybody'll be happy, but if not, I guess I gotta play it by ear," Bell said.

"If I'll be out till week one, if I'll be out till week 10, or if I'm gonna be out there at all. It depends on how I feel at that time and moment."

Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns last season in addition to catching 85 passes for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark three of his five years in the NFL.