Jerry Jones pays back $2 million in legal fees, report says

Roger Goodell and the NFL had requested Jones pay back the money after the Cowboys' owner and running back Ezekiel Elliott put the league through an exhaustive appeals process for a suspension.

Elliott was suspended six games by the NFL for a domestic violence incident, which occurred with a former girlfriend. Jones helped the running back with the appeals process, which took a good amount of time and cost a large amount of money.

The suspension was ultimately upheld and Elliott served his sentence from Weeks 10 through 15.

The payment to the NFL was originally reported as a fine by the New York Times, but corrected to a reimbursement by former ESPN reporter Ed Werder.

The NFL Finance Committee and other owners supported the reimbursement.

“After a hearing with the Commissioner and the Finance Committee, the matter of the reimbursement of legal fees has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties," an NFL spokesman said in a statement.

