Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. will play Thursday in SEC tourney opener

Highly touted freshman Michael Porter Jr. will reportedly play for Missouri in its SEC tourney opener Thursday, head coach Cuonzo Martin said Wednesday.

The 6-10 Porter played only two minutes in the season opener before going out with a back injury. He was initially ruled out for the season after undergoing back surgery in November.

But Porter has been ahead of schedule in his recovery and has now been practicing with the team for a week.

"(Porter) said 'Coach, I want to help the team,'" Martin told reporters. "For me it was always Mike's decision to play or not play."

Martin said earlier this week Porter would not have any minutes restriction when he returned, given the one-and-done nature of the postseason.

Considered a lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft if he declares, Porter's presence suddenly makes a good Missouri team (20-11, 10-8 in the SEC) even more of a threat, says Kentucky coach John Calipari.

“Right now, they’re playing well," Calipari said (via the Kansas City Star). "You add (Michael) Porter to that — all of the sudden, they become very, very dangerous.”