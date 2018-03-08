Tiger Woods has nothing but positive things to say about Phil Mickelson and his win at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Tiger Woods 'inspired' by Phil Mickelson's win at WGC-Mexico Championship

The comeback victory "inspired" Woods after Mickelson beat out Justin Thomas for the title in a playoff.

"I thought it was great,'' Woods said Wednesday at his press conference. "He's been playing well. I mean he played well at the end of last year and got off a great start this year. He's been in contention a few times. It was a very, very small margin and what he did on Sunday was very, very cool to watch. It was solid, consistent ... big putt at 16 just to tie Justin (Thomas) in the clubhouse.

"He put the pressure on Justin in the playoff, put it right there pin-high and hit a beautiful putt.''

It marks the first time since 2013 that Mickelson, 47, has won a tournament. Interestingly, the last time Woods, 42, won a tournament was in 2013.

As Woods continues his return from back surgery, he said playing with the younger guys, such as Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy has also been inspirational.

"To watch the young guys do what they're doing, that's what they're supposed to do. They come out on tour, established themselves. What Phil is doing is showing us we can still do it later in our careers. Davis (Love) did it at 51 (winning in 2015), Phil at 47. I think Kenny Perry won a handful of events (in his late 40s). So there are guys who can do it late in their career.

"For me, I'm ecstatic to have a chance to play again and have a chance to win golf tournaments and compete. There's a while there where I didn't look like I was ever going to be out here again, not in the capacity of a professional player. But here I am playing again and it's a lot of fun.''