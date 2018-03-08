Seahawks deal Michael Bennett to Eagles, DE confirms

Another Seahawks defender from their Super Bowl championship team is apparently gone.

Seahawks deal Michael Bennett to Eagles, report says

The Seahawks on Wednesday traded veteran defensive end Michael Bennett to the Super Bowl champion Eagles, ESPN reported, citing unidentified sources.

According to the report, Seattle is sending Bennett and a seventh-round pick to Philadelphia for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick.

Bennett tweeted a photo of himself in an Eagles uniform later Wednesday, confirming the deal was done.



free meek mill pic.twitter.com/RgpOme044m

— Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) March 7, 2018



The Seahawks were expected to move on from Bennett before March 18 when he was due a $3 million roster bonus. The Falcons were recently rumored to be interested in trading for Bennett before the Eagles beat them to it.

Bennett, 32, has three years left on his four-year extension worth $39 million signed in December 2016. He is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he ranked second on the team with 8 1/2 sacks, though he said after Seattle's final game he "probably won't be back next year."

Earlier Wednesday, a report surfaced that All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman had been telling his Seahawks teammates good-bye. His mother confirmed on social media that he and the team had parted ways.