J.J. Watt blasts reporter for saying Josh Rosen has to pick football or charity work

According to The Nation's Dave Zirin, Lombardi said former UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen will have to choose between being a football player or a humanitarian. Zirin noted Lombardi said, Rosen "might like humanitarian work more than football. … I don't know where his values lie."

That didn't sit well with Watt, who recently raised more than $37 million to help the people in Houston after Hurricane Harvey struck the city last year.



This is just as dumb as the “shut up and dribble” comment. Right or wrong, athletes are some of the most recognizable people in this country. That is an extremely powerful platform that so many use to do great things in their community. Who wouldn’t want that? #MoreThanAnAthlete https://t.co/wDKcj341n8

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 7, 2018



Interestingly, the NFL has the Walter Payton award specifically for humanitarian efforts, essentially encouraging players to give back to the community.

The controversy surrounding players sticking to just sports has escalated recently and hit a fever pitch when Fox News host Laura Ingraham said LeBron James should not talk politics and instead "shut up and dribble."

James responded to the comments saying he wouldn't be quiet and will continue to bring awareness to social injustice.