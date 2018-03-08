Can puts Liverpool contract talks on hold amid Juventus rumours

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says all discussions regarding his future have been put on hold until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Germany international has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus when his Liverpool contract expires in June, having failed to agree a new deal at Anfield.

Juve were expected to wrap up a deal for the 24-year-old quickly once Can entered the final six months of his existing agreement.

However , Can insists nothing has been settled and all talks have been put on hold with Liverpool chasing second place in the Premier League and into the last eight of the Champions League.

"Of course, I have to think about my footballing future," he said. "I haven't signed for any other club, I'm just focused on this season.

"We want to finish in second place in the Premier League, we're in the Champions League quarter-finals and we want to progress. That's all I'm focused on now.

"My agent has blocked all the negotiations, I'm thinking only of football."

Can has started 22 times for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, with two more appearances coming from the bench. He has netted three goals including two in his last five league games for the Reds.

He arrived at Anfield for £9.75 million in 2014 when Liverpool activated a release clause in his Bayer Leverkusen contract, and has played over 150 games for the club in the past four seasons.