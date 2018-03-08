I-League 2017-18: East Bengal v NEROCA FC - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Both East Bengal and NEROCA have the possibility to be crowned I-League champions when they lock horns at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, on Thursday afternoon.

Game East Bengal v NEROCA FC Date Thursday, March 8 Time 3:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)

TEAM NEWS

EAST BENGAL:

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Key Players: Dudu Omagbemi, Mahmoud Al Amna, Katsumi Yusa



NEROCA FC:

Injured: None

Suspended: Aryn Glen Williams

Key Players: Subhash Singh, Fabien Vorbe



TITLE RACE SCENARIO

East Bengal are currently placed fourth on the table with 30 points from 17 games. The draw to Lajong in their penultimate game means the title is not in their hands anymore, although Khalid Jamil could well land his second title in two seasons if other fixtures go their way.

They can win the title if they win against NEROCA FC (31) and both Mohun Bagan (30) and Minerva Punjab (32) drop points in their games. However, East Bengal cannot afford a loss in their final showdown if they hope to finish at the summit.

Meanwhile, for NEROCA to be crowned champions with a win on Thursday, they will have to hope that Minerva Punjab (32) do not win their final game against Churchill Brothers.

Read the complete title race scenario here .



GAME PREVIEW

It's been a mixed bag of results for East Bengal this season wherein they had a five-game winning run in December after a first Kolkata derby defeat against Mohun Bagan this season. Their only defeat other than the Kolkata derby losses was against Gokulam Kerala around a fortnight ago.

In fact, the Red and Golds gradually kept their title hopes alive as they forced a few momentous results in their favour, such as narrow 1-0 wins over Indian Arrows and Minerva Punjab besides the 7-1 drubbing of Chennai City. Dudu Omagbemi scored both the goals to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat against Shillong Lajong on Monday.

The Nigerian, who scored four against Chennai City and the late winner against the Arrows has hence proved to be a crucial addition at a time when the club decided to release Willis Plaza. Former Bagan forward Ansumana Kromah was also added to the squad, with the Liberian accounting for five assists - as many as team-mate Katsumi Yusa, who has also scored six times.

Eduardo Ferreira returns from suspension and he is expected to be partnered by Gurwinder Singh with Salam Rajan, who was preferred over Arnab Mondal in the last match, moving to the right back position. Mahmoud Al Amna and Yusa will, as usual, would be the ones setting the pace to the game in midfield.

NEROCA FC have enjoyed a long break since their 3-2 loss at the hands of Mohun Bagan in their final home game of the season. They had a slow start to the debut season in the I-League which began with a 2-1 against Minerva Punjab that marked the end of their 14-game unbeaten run.

The Manipuri outfit there on went on another unbeaten streak of nine games but suffered a mini-slump in the new year but recovered promptly. Gift Raikhan could have seen his side leading the standings table at the current conjuncture but it was Minerva Punjab's last defeat that has brought the title race to the final matchday.

NEROCA have a talented mix of experience, youth and foreigners on their side. Gouramangi Moirangthem is, however, doubtful to start the game as Govin Singh is expected to join the defensive force with Varney Kallon. Australian midfielder Nick Ward is capable of controlling the midfield alongside Fabien Vorbe.

In attack, Nedo Turkovic could be thrown in to exploit the advantage of the forward's height while Subhash Singh's work-rate has been nothing short of praiseworthy. Nigerian striker Felix Chidi Odli will meanwhile have the responsibility of putting the ball at the back of the net.

Who will your money be on to clinch the tie and stand a chance to win the coveted I-League title - East Bengal or NEROCA FC?