NFL Draft order: Picks for all 7 rounds in 2018

The 2018 NFL Draft order is set. At this point, only trades will affect where and when teams will pick through all seven rounds.
This year, 32 compensatory draft picks were awarded to 15 teams for a total of 256 selections in the 2018 NFL Draft. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.
The draft order being set invites more mock drafts. Of SN's two newest mock drafts, one, from Vinnie Iyer, includes only the first round. The other, from Optimum Scouting, includes the first two rounds.
2018 NFL DRAFT
As the 2018 NFL Draft approaches, here is the order of picks through all seven rounds. The selections are subject to change via trades.
2018 NFL Draft order
|Round-Pick-Overall Pick
|Team
|1- 1- 1
|Cleveland
|1- 2- 2
|New York Giants
|1- 3- 3
|Indianapolis
|1- 4- 4
|Cleveland from Houston
|1- 5- 5
|Denver
|1- 6- 6
|New York Jets
|1- 7- 7
|Tampa Bay
|1- 8- 8
|Chicago
|1- 9- 9
|San Francisco
|1-10-10
|Oakland
|1-11-11
|Miami
|1-12-12
|Cincinnati
|1-13-13
|Washington
|1-14-14
|Green Bay
|1-15-15
|Arizona
|1-16-16
|Baltimore
|1-17-17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1-18-18
|Seattle
|1-19-19
|Dallas
|1-20-20
|Detroit
|1-21-21
|Buffalo
|1-22-22
|Buffalo from Kansas City
|1-23-23
|Los Angeles Rams
|1-24-24
|Carolina
|1-25-25
|Tennessee
|1-26-26
|Atlanta
|1-27-27
|New Orleans
|1-28-28
|Pittsburgh
|1-29-29
|Jacksonville
|1-30-30
|Minnesota
|1-31-31
|New England
|1-32-32
|Philadelphia
|2- 1-33
|Cleveland
|2- 2-34
|New York Giants
|2- 3-35
|Cleveland from Houston
|2- 4-36
|Indianapolis
|2- 5-37
|New York Jets
|2- 6-38
|Tampa Bay
|2- 7-39
|Chicago
|2- 8-40
|Denver
|2- 9-41
|Oakland
|2-10-42
|Miami
|2-11-43
|New England from San Francisco
|2-12-44
|Washington
|2-13-45
|Green Bay
|2-14-46
|Cincinnati
|2-15-47
|Arizona
|2-16-48
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2-17-49
|New York Jets from Seattle
|2-18-50
|Dallas
|2-19-51
|Detroit
|2-20-52
|Baltimore
|2-21-53
|Buffalo
|2-22-54
|Kansas City
|2-23-55
|Carolina
|2-24-56
|Buffalo from Los Angeles Rams
|2-25-57
|Tennessee
|2-26-58
|Atlanta
|2-27-59
|San Francisco from New Orleans
|2-28-60
|Pittsburgh
|2-29-61
|Jacksonville
|2-30-62
|Minnesota
|2-31-63
|New England
|2-32-64
|Cleveland from Philadelphia
|3- 1-65
|Cleveland
|3- 2-66
|New York Giants
|3- 3-67
|Indianapolis
|3- 4-68
|Houston
|3- 5-69
|Tampa Bay
|3- 6-70
|San Francisco from Chicago
|3- 7-71
|Denver
|3- 8-72
|New York Jets
|3- 9-73
|Miami
|3-10-74
|San Francisco
|3-11-75
|Oakland
|3-12-76
|Green Bay
|3-13-77
|Cincinnati
|3-14-78
|Washington
|3-15-79
|Arizona
|3-16-80
|Houston from Seattle
|3-17-81
|Dallas
|3-18-82
|Detroit
|3-19-83
|Baltimore
|3-20-84
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3-21-85
|Carolina from Buffalo
|3-22-86
|Kansas City
|3-23-87
|Los Angeles Rams
|3-24-88
|Carolina
|3-25-89
|Tennessee
|3-26-90
|Atlanta
|3-27-91
|New Orleans
|3-28-92
|Pittsburgh
|3-29-93
|Jacksonville
|3-30-94
|Minnesota
|3-31-95
|New England
|3-32-96
|Buffalo from Philadelphia
|3-33-97
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|3-34-98
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|3-35-99
|Denver (Compensatory Selection)
|3-36-100
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|4- 1-101
|Cleveland
|4- 2-102
|New York Giants
|4- 3-103
|Houston
|4- 4-104
|Indianapolis
|4- 5-105
|Chicago
|4- 6-106
|Denver
|4- 7-107
|New York Jets
|4- 8-108
|Tampa Bay
|4- 9-109
|Denver from San Francisco
|4-10-110
|Oakland
|4-11-111
|Miami
|4-12-112
|Cincinnati
|4-13-113
|Washington
|4-14-114
|Green Bay
|4-15-115
|Chicago from Arizona
|4-16-116
|Dallas
|4-17-117
|Detroit
|4-18-118
|Baltimore
|4-19-119
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4-20-120
|Seattle
|4-21-121
|Buffalo
|4-22-122
|Kansas City
|4-23-123
|Cleveland from Carolina
|4-24-124
|Los Angeles Rams
|4-25-125
|Tennessee
|4-26-126
|Atlanta
|4-27-127
|New Orleans
|4-28-128
|San Francisco from Pittsburgh
|4-29-129
|Jacksonville
|4-30-130
|Philadelphia from Minnesota
|4-31-131
|Miami from New England through Philadelphia
|4-32-132
|Philadelphia
|4-33-133
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|4-34-134
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|4-35-135
|New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
|4-36-136
|New England (Compensatory Selection)
|4-37-137
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|5- 1-138
|Cleveland
|5- 2-139
|New York Giants
|5- 3-140
|Indianapolis
|5- 4-141
|Seattle from Houston
|5- 5-142
|Denver
|5- 6-143
|San Francisco from New York Jets
|5- 7-144
|Tampa Bay
|5- 8-145
|Chicago
|5- 9-146
|Seattle from Oakland
|5-10-147
|New Orleans from Miami
|5-11-148
|Pittsburgh from San Francisco
|5-12-149
|Washington
|5-13-150
|Green Bay
|5-14-151
|Cincinnati
|5-15-152
|Arizona
|5-16-153
|Detroit
|5-17-154
|Baltimore
|5-18-155
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5-19-156
|Philadelphia from Seattle
|5-20-157
|New York Jets from Dallas
|5-21-158
|Buffalo
|5-22-159
|Cleveland from Kansas City
|5-23-160
|Los Angeles Rams
|5-24-161
|Carolina
|5-25-162
|Tennessee
|5-26-163
|Denver from Atlanta
|5-27-164
|New Orleans
|5-28-165
|Pittsburgh
|5-29-166
|Buffalo from Jacksonville
|5-30-167
|Minnesota
|5-31-168
|Seattle from New England
|5-32-169
|Philadelphia
|5-33-170
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|5-34-171
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|5-35-172
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|5-36-173
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|5-37-174
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|6- 1-175
|Cleveland
|6- 2-176
|New York Giants
|6- 3-177
|Houston
|6- 4-178
|Indianapolis
|6- 5-179
|New York Jets
|6- 6-180
|Tampa Bay
|6- 7-181
|Chicago
|6- 8-182
|Denver
|6- 9-183
|Miami
|6-10-184
|San Francisco
|6-11-185
|Oakland
|6-12-186
|Green Bay
|6-13-187
|Cincinnati
|6-14-188
|Washington
|6-15-189
|New Orleans from Arizona
|6-16-190
|Baltimore
|6-17-191
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6-18-192
|Oakland from Seattle
|6-19-193
|Dallas
|6-20-194
|Los Angeles Rams from Detroit
|6-21-195
|Los Angeles Rams from Buffalo
|6-22-196
|Kansas City
|6-23-197
|Carolina
|6-24-198
|Los Angeles Rams
|6-25-199
|Tennessee
|6-26-200
|Atlanta
|6-27-201
|New Orleans
|6-28-202
|Tampa Bay from Pittsburgh
|6-29-203
|Jacksonville
|6-30-204
|Minnesota
|6-31-205
|New England
|6-32-206
|Philadelphia
|6-33-207
|Green Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|6-34-208
|Dallas (Compensatory Selection)
|6-35-209
|Kansas City (Compensatory Selection)
|6-36-210
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6-37-211
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|6-38-212
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6-39-213
|Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
|6-40-214
|Houston (Compensatory Selection)
|6-41-215
|Baltimore (Compensatory Selection)
|6-42-216
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6-43-217
|Oakland (Compensatory Selection)
|6-44-218
|Minnesota (Compensatory Selection)
|7- 1-219
|Cleveland
|7- 2-220
|Pittsburgh from New York Giants
|7- 3-221
|Indianapolis
|7- 4-222
|Houston
|7- 5-223
|Miami from Tampa Bay
|7- 6-224
|Chicago
|7- 7-225
|Denver
|7- 8-226
|Seattle from New York Jets
|7- 9-227
|San Francisco
|7-10-228
|Oakland
|7-11-229
|Miami
|7-12-230
|Jacksonville from Cincinnati
|7-13-231
|Washington
|7-14-232
|Green Bay
|7-15-233
|Kansas City from Arizona
|7-16-234
|Carolina from Los Angeles Chargers through Buffalo
|7-17-235
|New York Jets from Seattle
|7-18-236
|Dallas
|7-19-237
|Detroit
|7-20-238
|Baltimore
|7-21-239
|Green Bay from Buffalo
|7-22-240
|San Francisco from Kansas City
|7-23-241
|Washington from Los Angeles Rams
|7-24-242
|Carolina
|7-25-243
|Kansas City from Tennessee
|7-26-244
|Atlanta
|7-27-245
|New Orleans
|7-28-246
|Pittsburgh
|7-29-247
|Jacksonville
|7-30-248
|Seattle from Minnesota
|7-31-249
|Cincinnati from New England
|7-32-250
|Seattle from Philadelphia through Seattle and New England
|7-33-251
|Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
|7-34-252
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|7-35-253
|Cincinnati (Compensatory Selection)
|7-36-254
|Arizona (Compensatory Selection)
|7-37-255
|Tampa Bay (Compensatory Selection)
|7-38-256
|Atlanta (Compensatory Selection)