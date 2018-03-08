The 2018 NFL Draft order is set. At this point, only trades will affect where and when teams will pick through all seven rounds.

NFL Draft order: Picks for all 7 rounds in 2018

This year, 32 compensatory draft picks were awarded to 15 teams for a total of 256 selections in the 2018 NFL Draft. Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks.

The draft order being set invites more mock drafts. Of SN's two newest mock drafts, one, from Vinnie Iyer, includes only the first round. The other, from Optimum Scouting, includes the first two rounds.

2018 NFL DRAFT:

Top 50 prospects in class

As the 2018 NFL Draft approaches, here is the order of picks through all seven rounds. The selections are subject to change via trades.

1- 5- 5 Denver

2018 NFL Draft order