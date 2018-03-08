Lakers fan buys billboards attempting to recruit LeBron James

The billboards created to recruit LeBron James aren't reserved just for 76ers fans.
A Lakers fan took it upon himself to try and recruit the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player to his favorite team. The fan purchased three billboards that went up Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to ESPN.
The billboards feature the hashtag #LABron while taking a shot at Cleveland and Philly. Underneath the hashtag is the caption, "Cleveland & Philly, You Can't Compete with L.A."
@ESPNLosAngeles LA is now the latest to post a billboard to recruit LeBron. Big sign on Westwood Blvd. pic.twitter.com/XnR1YqiJxx
— ¡ Deezy ! (@DerekB_PxW) March 7, 2018
This recruiting attempt comes after a Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards of their own last week creating buzz and speculation about James joining the 76ers.
A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018
The plan was clearly thought out by the fan since the Cavs will be in Los Angeles for games against the Clippers on March 9 and the Lakers on March 11.