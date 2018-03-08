Lakers fan buys billboards attempting to recruit LeBron James

News

The billboards created to recruit LeBron James aren't reserved just for 76ers fans.

A Lakers fan took it upon himself to try and recruit the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player to his favorite team. The fan purchased three billboards that went up Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to ESPN.

The billboards feature the hashtag #LABron while taking a shot at Cleveland and Philly. Underneath the hashtag is the caption, "Cleveland & Philly, You Can't Compete with L.A."



This recruiting attempt comes after a Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards of their own last week creating buzz and speculation about James joining the 76ers.



The plan was clearly thought out by the fan since the Cavs will be in Los Angeles for games against the Clippers on March 9 and the Lakers on March 11.

