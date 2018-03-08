News

Dwyane Wade surprised Parkland students: 'I’m inspired by all of you'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Dwyane Wade has been affected by the tragedy that recently occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students were shot and killed. To pay his respects, the Heat star visited the school on Wednesday.



Wade has been vocal after he found out one of the victims, Joaquin Oliver, was buried in his jersey. He wore shoes with Oliver's name on them, sent several tweets about the slain high school victim and visited with Oliver's family.

MORE: Dwyane Wade's vintage performance flows from wave of emotion

On Wednesday, he wanted to let the other students know how much he cares.

“I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you," he said in a video captured of his appearance. "As someone from here in the public eye, I'm proud to say I'm from this state because of you guys."



The Heat star spent additional time with the students taking selfies and talking to them.


Dwyane Wade at Stoneman Douglas







Dwyane Wade's statement


After his appearance, Wade went on Twitter to share his experience.



