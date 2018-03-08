The Steelers placed the franchise tag on running back Le'Veon Bell for the second straight season this week, and the 26-year-old player wasn't surprised.

Le'Veon Bell on getting franchise tagged: 'I didn’t expect the deal to get done'

"I didn’t expect the deal to get done," he told Billboard in a story published Tuesday. "I didn’t necessarily come in with too much expectation. But I’m definitely hoping for something to get done."

Bell is slotted to make $14.5 million for the second straight year under the tag, but has no desire to continue to go out on the field without a long-term commitment from the Steelers.

He even alluded to the fact he could sit out the entire season, if necessary.

"When the end of July comes, wherever we’re at… if I sign, everybody’ll be happy, but if not, I guess I gotta play it by ear," he told Billboard. "If I’ll be out till Week 1, if I’ll be out till Week 10, or if I’m gonna be out there at all. It depends on how I feel at that time and moment."

Bell rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns last season in addition to catching 85 passes for 655 yards and two touchdowns.

He has eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark three of his five years in the NFL.