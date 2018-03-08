Russell Wilson will use his NFL experience to mentor the next generation of professional quarterbacks.

Russell Wilson to star in ESPN's 'QB2QB' series

The Seahawks' QB will star in ESPN's "QB2QB" show, which will feature Wilson mentoring several college football stars hoping to make it big in the NFL.

The four 30-minute episodes will show Wilson having one-on-one conversations with Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph, Saquon Barkley and J.T. Barrett. The Barkley episode will be titled "QB2RB" to reflect his running back status.

“Russell is an ideal mentor for these young players entering the NFL. He overcame a fair amount of skepticism when he joined the league and worked hard to become one of the NFL’s top players,” ESPN Monday Night Football producer Jay Rothman said. “Our QB Camp series with Jon Gruden highlighted the relationship between coach and quarterback; this new iteration of the series will now explore the mentoring relationship between NFL veteran and these soon-to-be rookie players.”

Gruden's "QB Camp" series came to an end once he accepted the head coaching job with the Raiders. The premise was similar, with Gruden giving the coaching perspective on each player's talent.

Wilson said he wants to give a similar experience to the players he will be mentoring, since he overcame multiple obstacles to become the face of the Seahawks.

“Jon Gruden’s QB Camp was one of my favorite experiences of the NFL Draft process because it helped prepare me for some of the physical and mental demands of playing in the NFL," Wilson said.

"Now, I’m excited to have the opportunity to meet Baker, Saquon, Mason and J.T. to try to help them get ready for the next level as part of ESPN’s 'QB2QB'. At the same time, I look forward to feeding off their energy and excitement as I prepare myself for the new experiences that await me this season.”

All four episodes of "QB2QB" will air Tuesday, April 17 on ESPN.