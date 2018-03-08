Mark Cavendish suffered a crash on the first day of the Tirreno-Adriatico but was able to pick himself up and cross the line at the end of the opening day's team time trial.

Cavendish crashes again on Tirreno-Adriatico opening stage

The Brit's accident was not captured by television cameras, but he could be seen sporting facial injuries as he finished the stage on Wednesday.

"We went out pretty well and it was going good and then on the way home Cav crashed and that was really bad," said Cavendish's Dimension Data team-mate Edvald Boasson Hagen.

"I hope that he's okay after a check but I felt quite good today."

It has been a difficult start to 2018 for Cavendish, who was forced to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Tour last month after suffering whiplash and concussion on the first stage.

On that occasion, Cavendish's crash was caused when the race director's car slowed suddenly in the neutral zone.