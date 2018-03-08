Patriots' Tom Brady to children: Super Bowl loss 'a great lesson'

Tom Brady's Super Bowl defeat wasn't a total loss.

Patriots' Tom Brady to his kids: Super Bowl loss 'a great lesson'

In fact, the Patriots quarterback said the experience served as a good lesson to his young children, who were distraught after New England fell to Philadelphia in last month's championship game.

During a preview clip from the final episode of the "Tom vs. Time" docuseries that aired during "Good Morning America" Wednesday, Brady revealed it was "the first time that I'd seen my kids really react in that way" to a loss.

"You know, Benny was crying, Vivi was crying and they were sad for me and sad for the Patriots," Brady said. "But I just said to them, 'Look, you guys, this is a great lesson. We don't always win. We try our best and sometimes it doesn't go the way we want.'"



Tom Brady talks Super Bowl loss and how he's using defeat as a lesson for his kids: "We don't always win. We try our best and sometimes it doesn't go the way we want." pic.twitter.com/5sqJIdb49h

— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2018



The final episode of the six-part series is set to be released Monday, the same day Brady is scheduled to be a guest on the ABC morning show.

Brady, 40, completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,577 yards with 32 touchdowns last season and earned NFL MVP honors. He passed for 505 yards with three scores in the 41-33 loss to the Eagles.