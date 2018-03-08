NHL players vote: Fastest skater, best goalie, toughest player and more

Who's the fastest skater in the NHL?

If you guessed Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, congratulations. The speedy center was chosen as the fastest skater in a poll of more than 500 NHL players conducted by the NHLPA. The players gave their thoughts on more than 20 hockey-related issues earlier this season, choosing the sport's most talented players, toughest competitors and the best arena, among other superlatives.

Among highlights of the poll:

— Who is league's fastest skater? McDavid won this in a runaway, selected by 81 percent of players. The Devils' Michael Grabner came in second (3.6 percent) and Nick Leddy, Dylan Larkin and Chris Kreider also received votes.

— Which goalie is the most difficult to score on? Players gave Canadiens tender Carey Price the clear nod, with 41 percent of the vote, followed by Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (12.1 percent), Predators star Pekka Rinne (9.3 percent) and Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (8.2 percent).

— Who is the most difficult player to play against? Players were mainly split here between Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and McDavid, with Crosby winning, 29.9 percent to 23.7 percent.

— Who is the toughest player? Ryan Reaves of the Golden Knights easily topped this question, with 44.7 percent of the vote to 14.8 percent for the Oilers' Milan Lucic.

— Which coach would you most like to play for? Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville got the nod here, edging Jon Cooper of the Lightning, 16.5 percent to 14.2 percent.

Among other items, the Canadiens' Bell Center was picked as "favorite rink," while the Panthers BB&T Center won the dubious honor of "Which rink has the worst ice?"