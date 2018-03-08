Farah lodges formal complaint while German police deny racial harassment allegations

Following his accusations of "racial harassment", Mo Farah has made a formal complaint to Munich airport and the German federal police, who deny the allegations.

On Tuesday, the four-time Olympic champion uploaded a video on social media in which he appeared to be shoved by a member of airport security.

Farah live streamed the video on Instagram showing the incident, also publishing the clip to Twitter accompanied by the words: "Sad to see racial harassment in this day and age. 2018...!!! #airport #germany".

In the clip, Farah can be heard telling a man in uniform "you can't touch me" and "stop pushing me" as he is apparently ushered towards his departure gate.

At the end of the video, Farah described his treatment as "ridiculous" and "unbelievable" and in a subsequent statement a spokesperson for the 34-year-old said: "Mo felt that the incident was racially motivated and that he was unfairly treated by the airport security staff."

On Wednesday, it was confirmed Farah had made a complaint.

"Mo stands by his statement and has lodged a formal complaint with Munich airport and the German Federal Police," said a spokesperson when contacted by Omnisport.

However, the police have denied Farah's claims.

"We emphatically reject the accusation of #racism," read a post on the official Twitter account of the Bavaria Federal Police, which was subsequently retweeted by Munich Airport's own account.

"Sir Mo Farah first disagreed with the routine passenger security check @MUC_Airport. Afterwards he violated security regulations and disobeyed the following police order."