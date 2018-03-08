Danica Patrick lands ride for Indianapolis 500 for final career race

Danica Patrick needed a ride for the Indianapolis 500, and now she has one.

The 35-year-old driver will pilot the No. 13 car for Ed Carpenter Racing at Indy, the team confirmed Wednesday.

Danica, who retired from full-time racing in 2017 after six seasons in NASCAR, announced plans to run a "Danica Double" as a farewell this year, competing in the Daytona 500 and the Indy 500.

After finishing 35th in the Daytona 500, Patrick will now close out her career in the prestigious Indy 500.

“I love how everything is coming full-circle,” Patrick said in the release (via NASCAR.com). “I am going to close out my racing career at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the place where so many amazing things have happened for me."