There's no better time than the short time between the NFL Combine and free agency to clock in with an initial mock draft for 2018.

NFL Mock Draft 2018: Giants run to Saquon Barkley; Jets can't pass on QB

Before prospects' stocks and teams' needs change, here's what we think everybody is thinking for the top 32 picks still well ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Although mock drafts generally are filled with uncertainty, there are some good bets developing this year to help us match players and teams, especially early in the first round.

1. Cleveland Browns: Sam Darnold, QB, USC

There will be no messing around with this position for the Browns under new general manager John Dorsey. In a talented QB class lacking a perfect prospect, Darnold is the most "complete" in terms of competing in the NFL now. He'll need to confirm this at his Pro Day after not throwing at the Combine.

2. New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

The Giants are ready to spend in free agency in order to upgrade their offensive line, and they will need to put a stud workhorse behind that improved run blocking. Barkley will be a heavy favorite for 2018 offensive rookie of the year no matter where he goes.

3. Indianapolis Colts: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State

The Colts need to revitalize their pass rush in their transition to a base 4-3. Chubb is explosive off the edge and can be their best pick at the position since Dwight Freeney 16 years ago.

4. Cleveland Browns: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama

Just as the Browns are searching for a new franchise leader offensively, here is their chance to get a difference-making playmaker in the same vein defensively. Pick a secondary position, any secondary position: Fitzpatrick is built to be a superstar in the Jalen Ramsey ilk.

5. Denver Broncos: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

The Broncos rope in the big-armed athlete from the college Cowboys, not a surprise given their GM is Hall of Fame QB John Elway. The boss and his coaches got an extended look at Allen with their Senior Bowl coaching duties They should have been more impressed by Allen's skill set at the Combine.

6. New York Jets: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

The Jets had to love the personality and intelligence Rosen showed at the Combine. He's looking like both the ideal pupil for Jeremy Bates' offense and somebody who can handle being the new face of the big-market, pressure-packed franchise.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derwin James, S, Florida State

The Bucs have several positions and prospects they could target at No. 7 overall, but it makes sense for them to go for this latest standout Seminole. They need someone in the secondary to clean up and make plays. James looks like the next Earl Thomas or Eric Berry — take your pick.

8. Chicago Bears: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

The Bears might not keep Kyle Fuller even with the transition tag, but regardless, this is a need with Prince Amukamara hitting free agency. Ward also would be the best player available. He'd have an immediate impact making plays on the ball with his dazzling athleticism.

9. San Francisco 49ers: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

GM John Lynch adds another big thumper after getting Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster and Akhello Witherspoon last year. Edmunds can do everything from any spot in the 49ers' front seven. He'll add to their budding dominance in run defense and also boost the pass rush.

10. Oakland Raiders: Vita Vea, DT, Washington

New defensive coordinator Paul Guenther needs an explosive disruptor in the mold of his best Bengals lineman, Geno Atkins. Justin Ellis is a free agent, as well, leaving tackle as a big need for a unit being reworked into a base 4-3.

11. Miami Dolphins: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Mayfield is the biggest wild card in the first round once Darnold, Allen and Rosen are off the board. The idea of Miami taking him for coach Adam Gase built some momentum at the Combine. The Dophins likely have hit their ceiling with Ryan Tannehill. Mayfield offers a more dynamic opportunity.

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

The Bengals did not replenish their offensive line last offseason after losing Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler, and it cost them in both run blocking and pass protection. Nelson's best position may be guard, but he is athletic enough to settle into a starting role at any position on the line.

13. Washington Redskins: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

The Redskins probably won't be able to retain leading tackler Zach Brown in free agency. Smith can fly around the field against the run and also has strong instincts for coverage.

14. Green Bay Packers: Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

The Packers are likely to continue addressing their pass defense in some form, either by rebuilding at edge rusher or adding another versatile cover man to their promising young group that includes 2017 second-rounder Kevin King. Hughes is a good player for the hybrid coverage scheme of new defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

15. Arizona Cardinals: Connor Williams, OT, Texans

If the top four QBs are gone, don't be surprised if the Cardinals try to trade down with the intent of getting Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph later in Round 1 or early in Round 2. If they stay here, they should not be disappointed in getting the best offensive tackle in the draft. Williams has a good combination of technique and power, making him equally adept in pass protection and run blocking.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

The Ravens need to end their nightmare of recycling receivers, specifically one-trick speedsters who have durability issues. Mike Wallace is a free agent, Jeremy Maclin might get cut and Breshad Perriman, the 2015 first-rounder, can't be trusted to stay healthy. Ridley is an excellent route runner cut from the Amari Cooper cloth. He can deliver everywhere on the field with good hands for Joe Flacco.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

The Chargers have great edge rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, plus a shutdown corner anchoring their secondary in Casey Hayward. Their 3-4 defense, however, is one speedy, playmaking linebacker away from being truly elite. Evans would be a huge asset against the pass, both in coverage and in blitz packages.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

The Seahawks need to end their nightmare of duct-taping the offensive line and trying to solve problems by moving players around. McGlinchey's athleticism will allow him to be a rock of a right tackle for the long haul.

19. Dallas Cowboys: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

The Cowboys keep loading up on speed and quickness for Rod Marinelli's defense. Although they have a dominant edge player in DeMarcus Lawrence and a dangerous swing man in David Irving, they need another big body who can blow up plays in the backfield. Bringing in Payne would give Dallas quite a pile up front after taking end Taco Charlton in the first round last year.

20. Detroit Lions: Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

The Lions are keeping Ezekiel Ansah with the franchise tag, but they still need to upgrade the edge pass rush for new coach Matt Patricia and coordinator Paul Pasqualoni. Davenport could have the same situational impact as the Eagles' Derek Barnett did as a rookie.

21. Buffalo Bills: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

The Bills can't come away without a quarterback from one of their two first-round picks, especially after trading Tyrod Taylor to the Browns. Buffalo now may dip into the free-agent market to buy time for Jackson to develop his passing skills as coordinator Brian Daboll installs an offense tailored to his special speed and athleticism. Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane while with the Panthers learned how far a team can go with defense, a running game and a mobile QB.

22. Buffalo Bills: Billy Price, C/G, Ohio State

Price got a scare with a pectoral injury while bench-pressing at the Combine, but he came away without his stock dropping much. He's still the second best interior line prospect after Nelson, and he would start right away as the replacement for retired Eric Wood.

23. Los Angeles Rams: James Daniels, C, Iowa

The Rams are set to losing their starting center with John Sullivan becoming an unrestricted free agent before his age-33 season. Daniels is right there with Price as a standout Big Ten talent built to excel in the NFL. He also can start and lead a line from Day 1.

24. Carolina Panthers: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

The Panthers go for more quickness and toughness for their passing game after they drafted another Christian, McCaffrey, at running back in the first round of last year's draft. Offensive line also will be a consideration with this pick, but Kirk's rising stock as a versatile playmaker is hard to ignore.

25. Tennessee Titans: Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College

Landry, like Kirk, did himself a ton of favors at the Combine. The Titans were a good pass-rushing team in coordinator Dick LeBeau's final season, but it was done by committee. At outside linebacker, Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo are signed through 2018, and Erik Walden is a free agent. Landry can help situationally before stepping into a regular role next season.

26. Atlanta Falcons: Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Hurst had to miss Combine workouts because of concerns about a heart condition, but there is optimism he will be cleared to show off his wares at Michigan's Pro Day on March 23. When 4-3 teams have that workout to go with the tape, they'll see why he's such a high-upside inside pass-rusher. Coach Dan Quinn would love to add another attacker like Hurst, ideal for the three technique.

27. New Orleans Saints: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

There's a growing feeling the Saints will bring back Jimmy Graham as a free agent, so that decision will have an impact on how early they address this position of need. Regardless, Goedert might be the best player available, and Graham will turn 32 in November. On the surface, Goedert is built like Rob Gronkowski with the skill set of Zach Ertz.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: Leighton Vander Esch, ILB, Boise State

If things go south with Le'Veon Bell and the franchise tag, then LSU's Derrius Guice will be a stronger consideration. For now, the Steelers need to go back to the defensive well after the unfortunate injury that befell Ryan Shazier. Vander Esch is the kind of long, rangy playmaking linebacker the Steelers love. He had a strong Combine, too.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

This comes off news that the Jaguars are unlikely to re-sign Allen Robinson. Goedert would be intriguing if he's available, but Sutton, a big-bodied receiver with underrated downfield speed, is built to be a direct, cheap replacement for Robinson as Blake Bortles' go-to guy.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

It's time for coach Mike Zimmer to replenish his defensive line depth, as Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen are free agents. It will take some time for Bryan to put it all together as a pass-rusher in the NFL, but his athleticism and versatility to play either tackle or end will allow him to develop in the Vikings' scheme.

31. New England Patriots: Justin Reid, S, Stanford

Reid, the brother of 49ers free-agent safety Eric, had an interesting meeting with the Patriots at the Combine. He's the tough cover man New England needs to replace Patrick Chung, who turns 31 in August and will become a free agent in 2019.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

The Eagles might not be able to afford re-signing Patrick Robinson, who will be a hot free agent after dominating opponents in slot coverage last season. Jackson sticks well with receivers on intermediate routes and has a nose for the ball, lining up well for him to be an impact nickel back.