News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge

Omnisport
Omnisport /

The Football Association (FA) has announced West Ham have been fined £30,000 after admitting an anti-doping charge.

FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge

FA fines West Ham over anti-doping charge

West Ham blamed "administrative oversights" for providing inaccurate 'Club Whereabouts' information to anti-doping testers.

The Premier League club admitted the charge and the FA confirmed a fine has been handed to West Ham as a result.

"West Ham United have been fined £30,000 after admitting a charge of failing to ensure that their Club Whereabouts information was accurate three times within 12 months, contrary to the FA’s Anti-Doping Regulations," an FA statement read.

Back To Top