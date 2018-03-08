Rays trying four-man rotation in 2018

The Rays are taking it back 30 years when it comes to their pitching plans.

Rays trying 4-man rotation in 2018

The team has decided to go with a four-man rotation for the 2018 season, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

The four starters will be Chris Archer, Blake Snell, Nathan Eovaldi and Jake Faria. The Rays still plan on using a five-day rotation, but will have relievers cover the fifth day.

Those relievers include a legion of young talent, such as Anthony Banda, Yonny Chirinos, Jose De Leon, Chih-Wei Hu, Andrew Kittredge, Austin Pruitt, Ryan Yarbrough, and Hunter Wood, as well as veteran Matt Andriese.

Manager Kevin Cash said the team will use this system throughout April and early May, when there are a lot of off days. However, he said the Rays will use that time as a testing period to see if the four-man rotation will work for the entire season.