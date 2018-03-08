There is no chance of Eoin Morgan instructing his England side to rein in their attacking approach despite Wednesday's five-wicket ODI defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

England will continue to attack, says Morgan

England looked well set to seal an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series when they reached 267-1 inside 38 overs batting first in Dunedin.

Jonny Bairstow (138) and Joe Root (102) combined for a second-wicket stand of 190 but the fall of the former prompted a worrying collapse as the tourists relinquished the initiative.

Jos Buttler, Morgan, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes all perished for single figures before England eventually made 335-9, which the Black Caps overhauled with three balls to spare thanks to Ross Taylor's stunning unbeaten 181.

Although England fell well short of the 400 they had looked on course for, Morgan insisted his side will continue to chase huge totals and live with the risks associated with such a bold philosophy.

"I'm a big fan of over-ambition," he said. "When two guys play out of their skin … we've got to put the cream on the cake and the cherry on top.

"We were miles away from it. Our skill level wasn't good enough to take risks that early – whereas it should be.

"It's something that’s not happened before, and is extremely disappointing. All four of us that got out for very little all came in and were gutted, because there was a hell of a lot of hard work that was put in to get us in that position.

"It has been a one-off. We've certainly had collapses of the top order – in the first 10 [overs], we've been four or five down.

"But certainly when we've earned the right to push for a 370 score, we've not had a collapse like that."

Asked if any of the middle-order batsmen were particularly to blame, Morgan replied: "No, no. We win together, we lose together.

"Normally one of us has come off. That's the way the batting order lines up, and that's the way our template looks. If it continues to be a pattern we'll look into it deeply. But everybody walking off, it's hurting deep that we've not been able to capitalise on that."