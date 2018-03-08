Kluivert included in Koeman's first Netherlands squad

Justin Kluivert has been handed a maiden international call-up in Ronald Koeman's first provisional squad as Netherlands coach.

Koeman will take charge of his country for the first time at home to England on March 23, with a second friendly against Portugal at a neutral venue three days later.

With Wesley Sneijder and Arjen Robben having retired since the conclusion of Netherlands' unsuccessful 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, there is room in the squad for a number of younger faces.

Among them is Ajax's 18-year-old Kluivert, son of former Dutch international Patrick, who has scored six goals in 22 Eredivisie appearances this season.

Marco Bizot, Wout Weghorst, Guus Til, Steven Bergwijn, Ruud Vormer and Hans Hateboer are also brought into the Netherlands fold for the first time.

Netherlands squad in full:

Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Sergio Padt (Groningen), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Manchester United), Stefan de Vrij (Lazio), Daryl Janmaat (Watford), Jeffrey Bruma (Wolfsburg), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Kenny Tete (Lyon), Karim Rekik (Hertha BSC), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta); Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool), Kevin Strootman (Roma), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Guus Til (AZ), Rudd Vormer (Club Brugge); Ryan Babel (Besiktas), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Spartak Moscow), Bas Dost (Sporting CP), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (PSV), Justin Kluivert (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (AZ).