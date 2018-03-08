Liverpool midfielder Emre Can says all discussions regarding his future have been put on hold until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Can contract talks suspended to focus on Liverpool

The Germany international has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus when his Liverpool contract expires in June, having failed to agree a new deal at Anfield.

Juve were expected to wrap up a move for the 24-year-old quickly once Can entered the final six months of his existing agreement.

However, an announcement has yet to be made, with Can insisting nothing has been settled and all talks have been put on hold with Liverpool chasing second place in the Premier League and into the last eight of the Champions League.

"Of course, I have to think about my footballing future," he said. "I haven't signed for any other club, I'm just focused on this season.

"We want to finish in second place in the Premier League, we're in the Champions League quarter-finals and we want to progress.

"That's all I'm focused on now.

"My agent has blocked all the negotiations, I'm thinking only of football."